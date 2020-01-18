Be wed before mayor and enjoy freebees

The City Local Civil Registrar confirms that applicable fees required to obtain the marriage license will be granted free of charge to interested couples who will join this year’s Kasalang Bayan 2020 to be officiated by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo again for free on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.

Local Civil Registrar Carlo Cual said that in order to join the mass wedding interested live-in couples and others who are not living in cohabitation including foreigners and residents outside of Dumaguete to submit all documents on or before February 10, 2020.

Among the documents required for live-in couples are: birth certificates; certificate of no marriage to be obtained from the Philippine Statistics Authority; affidavit of cohabitation to be obtained from the Public Attorney’s Office for free and marriage certificate at the Local Civil Registrar’s Office.

For non-cohabiting parties: birth certificates; advice of parents for persons aging 21-24 years old; consent of parents for persons aging 18-20 years old; valid identification cards; pre-marriage and family planning seminar at the POPCOM Office and marriage license.

For foreigners: valid identification card of the contracting parties; certificate of legal capacity to be obtained from the Embassy of country of origin based in the Philippines; if widowed or widower, death certificate of the spouse; if divorced, original copy of divorce decree; Certificate of no Marriage; couple’s pre-marriage and family planning seminar and marriage license.

Once all required documents are submitted to LCR sponsors are asked to appear before the office so they could already sign the marriage license before the date of the wedding.

The 30 Barangay Captains of the City have been requested to endorse and help register interested couples to join the Kasalang Bayan as a means to legitimize their union.