Beauty bets back Dumaguete infras

The nine beaming candidates of Miss Dumaguete 2019 who were presented before the members of the press, Tuesday, at a local hotel engaged their interviewers in a lively discussion of the pressing issues of the city.

The candidates expounded on their advocacies and reiterated their support to the city administration’s efforts to continue the implementation of the shoreline protection project along Rizal Boulevard; wearing of helmets to improve safety and to inculcate the need to segregate wastes starting from our own homes to protect the environment and to speed up the closure of the dumpsite.

Councilors Lilani Ramon and Michael Bandal assure the candidates of their support and the public that the government is doing its best to address all the present day challenges with the full support of the people.

Proudly representing their communities are Cherry Naces of Barangay Balugo; Kimberly Cimafranca of Barangay Tabuc-Tubig; Eunice Banagudos of Poblacion 1; Florence Rasanen of Poblacion 8; Vianne Enriquez of Poblacion 2; Alexandria Torillo of Barangay Mangnao; Lailani Theogersen of Barangay Calindagan; Krizia Hamsirani of Barangay Bagacay and Prisha Merces of Barangay Looc.