Beef up security vs. terrorists

The provincial leadership has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to meet with as many sectors in the community and organize intelligence and anti-terrorism teams that will help government monitor and guard all security concerns in the communities.

Governor Degamo met with the joint task groups on security recently, asking the PNP and the DILG to meet with leaders of such important groups such as the Muslim community, the religious organizations, the clergy, the millennials, and force multipliers among others to discuss their roles in the government’s efforts against various security threats in the province.

The governor also asked the PNP and DILG to assess with local government authorities their security preparations to ensure that everybody is on the same page when it comes to fighting against terrorism, illegal drugs and criminality.

“We need to strengthen our frontliners through our local authorities and force multipliers because they are the first responders on the ground and they are the ones who can immediately sense any unusual activity in their localities,” Degamo said. The governor added the participation of the various communities, particularly the Muslim community, is important as the government needs their help in the fight against security threats.

What is of utmost concern is when criminal elements immerse themselves into innocent societies without being noticed. He believes the Muslim community can greatly contribute in this endeavor as they are familiar with how these elements from Mindanao speak and act. “For the sake of peace, they should immediately report the bad guys in the neighborhood before it is too late,” the governor said. He cited how a major terrorist couple immersed themselves in their sector in Manila and they turned out to be notorious bomb assemblers from the Middle East.

The governor is confident of the support of the Muslim community toward this end since he had already tried working with them in many past community endeavors of the provincial government including security matters. “I continue to trust our government security forces but we need the help of the various sectors, the organizations, and institutions for a more comprehensive approach,” Degamo said.

Earlier, Degamo said security measures should be given utmost priority since a single incident would affect the tourism industry not only in the province but in the entire Visayas region.

He cited the case of Bohol whose authorities were apparently complacent without noticing 40 armed bandits entering their shorelines and rivers unto the hinterlands. This is an obvious breach of security and should make law enforcers responsible for such negligence. The worst part is that a Boholano terrorist recruit provided the bad elements good shelter with the neighborhood only innocent until it blew before their faces. The governor warned he will not hesitate to be an adversary of these groups in the event they are found to be in cohorts with criminal elements.