Benefits for 3000 indigents

The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare & Devel opment (DSWD) has benefited 3,867 indigentbeneficiaries in Negros Island Region (NIR) for the first quarter of this year alone.

DSWD-NIR Assistant Provincial Coordinator Glenuel Joyce Nuñez said that of the total number of beneficiaries, about 2,159 indigents come from Negros Occidental and 1,708 in Negros Oriental. Nuñez talked about their agency’s SLP during the recent Ugnayan Multi- Sectoral Forum organized by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in the town of Sibulan attended by over 60 participants.