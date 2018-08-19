Benefits of breastfeeding highlighted during ‘Global Big Latch On’ in Dumaguete

The health benefits of breastfeeding were once again highlighted during the city’s observance of the Global Big Latch On 2018 held August 4.

Dr. Elminda Oracion, chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics at the Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC), said breastfeeding does not only benefit infants but their mothers too. “For mothers, breastfeeding burns extra calories so it can help you lose pregnancy weight faster. It releases the hormone oxytocin which helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and may reduce uterine bleeding after birth. Breastfeeding also lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancer,” Oracion noted.