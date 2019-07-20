BF robs P56,000 for pregnant GF

A robbery suspect admitted to stealing P56,000 from a restaurant where he works purportedly to help his girlfriend who is pregnant with their child.

Arjon Pasinabo, 21, resident of Cauayan, Negros Occidental, a dishwasher in the AABBQ restaurant located in San Jose Street, Dumaguete, told investigators that he took the sales of the restaurant last Tuesday, July 16, because his girlfriend expressed her intent to go home to Tanay, Rizal to deliver their baby.

An evident abrasion on Pasinabo’s arm caught the investigators’ attention which led the authorities to subject the suspect to interrogation.

Said interrogation led to a full confession and the recovery of P40,000 found in the suspect’s possession. Pasinabo admitted to dumping the rest of the money in a nearby canal in the hope that it would confuse investigators.

Further investigations conducted by Police Lt Jose Edrohil Café Cimafranca also confirmed that Pasinabo was responsible for an earlier case of robbery that took place on July 2 in the same establishment.

Pasinabo claimed to have carted away P4,000 only but the owner reported the loss of P100,000. Proper charges were filed against the suspect on inquest proceedings yesterday.