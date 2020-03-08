Bid for city hall elevator March 17

Several suppliers have indicated interest to supply, install and commission an elevator with an approved budget of P 5.1 million for the Dumaguete City Hall.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo is following through on his promise to provide, for the first time, a service elevator for the citizens and employees in the city hall, especially senior citizens, pregnant and Persons with Disabilities, who transact business.

The service elevator will ferry clients to the second floor and shall be installed at the entrance of the City Hall near the canteen.

Mayor Remollo has also spearheaded the restoration of the Old Presidencia building as part of heritage preservation of the historic government building designed by one of the country’s greatest Architect Juan M. Arellano in 1937.

It will be converted into a regional museum for the safekeeping and display of historical objects and artifacts. The museum, which is beside the administrative buildings also has a service elevator.

City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon, Chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee, said that interested bidders must secure eligibility requirements and bid documents from the Office of the General Services.

A complete set of bidding documents can be purchased in the amount of nonrefundable fee of P 10, 000.00

Sealed bids will be opened on March 17, 2020 in the presence of the bidders or representatives. Bids received in excess of the approved budget shall be automatically rejected at bid opening.