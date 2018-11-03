Big-time Philippine volleyball featured on fiesta week

Dumaguete City is bracing itself for forthcoming big events in sports in connection with the 70th charter anniversary of the city, one of which is the Philippine Volleyball league which will be participated in by standout volleyball teams in Manila and triathlon, registration of which was closed with more than 400 participants.

This was disclosed by Ricardo Cordova, president of TRI ONE, a group of tri athletes in the city and the province who is coordinating with the city tourism office headed by Jacque Veloso Antonio for the conduct of the sports competition on November 18, 2018.

Cordova said there will be three categories, the standard distance, sprint distance, and the relay with participation of teams coming from Korea, Germany and Japan. He said most of the members of TRI ONE will participate in the marshalling while 50 or so local participants have already registered.

The standard distance will compose of a 1.5 kilometer swim at the Escano beach, followed by a bike of 40 kilometers and run of 10 kilometers within the city proper.

In the sprint category, the swim is 750 meters, 20 kms for the bike and 5 kms for the run.

In the relay, the swim, bike and run will have separate participants with the same distance that of the standard category.

A week before the race, on November 10 members of TRI one in cooperation with the city engineers office will pick up debris, plastics, and other garbage from the swim site in front of Plaza Escano and on the eve of the event on November 17.

Among the registrants is the Team Omega of Cebu whose team captain is actor Paul Jake Castillo. Unfortunately, he could not come due to a previous commitment.

The route is from Plaza Escano for the swim, then bike directly to crossing Combado Bacong two times then run from Silliman avenue to the Cathedral belfry to the Rizal boulevard and then repeat.

The top three finishers in every category will receive cash prizes, medals and trophies, Cordova said.

Mayor Felipe Remoll is definitely sure that during the PVL from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, there will be no pedicabs on the streets of Dumaguete because all of them will be watching the games at the sand court situated at the Rizal boulevard.