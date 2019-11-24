Big Triathlon set today

BISPERAS

Triathletes from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have started to arrive for the forthcoming 2nd Dumaguete Triathlon scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2019 to coincide with the 71st charter anniversary of the city.

City tourism officer Jacque Veloso Antonio disclosed a total of 205 triathletes are participating in this year’s triathlon in Dumaguete coming from different provinces, mostly from the Visayas and Mindanao and a few from Luzon.

She stressed safety of the athletes is the number one concern of the city in appealing for support of the public and help ensure their safety.

Antonio’s appeal is for Dumaguetenos and spectators to respect road closures that will be imposed on that day, to keep their cars parked inside their properties not in the sidewalks because this can be barriers that will the road unsafe for the bikers and runners.

She likewise requested pet owners to keep their pet dogs, cats, among others to keep them indoors during the duration of the triathlon from 6:00 in the morning on Sunday up to 9:00 in the morning of the same day.

Aside from ensuring the safety of the triathletes, the city tourism officer likewise, enjoins Dumaguetenos and Negrenses alike to cheer for the triathletes when they passed by their houses and stores but they should stay away from the roads.

The swim course will be at the Escano beach, the Sprint of one loop is 750 meters long while the standard is composed of two loops at 1,500 meters.

For the bike, the sprint is 20 kilometers going to Bacong and back while the standard is twice the same route.

On the sprint, one loop is 5 kilometers and standard course is 10 kilometers. jrg