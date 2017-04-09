BINHI Tree for the Future to save endangered PH trees

Now it can be told. An ambitious project of the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) to search, rescue and secure almost a hundred of the most endangered species of Philippine trees has resulted in one of the country’s most successful biodiversity conservation projects.

And the daunting task of looking for the premium species—a number of which are nearing extinction—and propagating them, has produced a reference material that tells the compelling story of the rebirth of the country’s native hardwood in forests.

BINHI Tree for the Future is a coffee-table book that chronicles the scientifically- backed search and rescue efforts of EDC and its partners, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, to save 96 native trees from disappearing in Philippine forests, growing the wildlings and seeds using technology that they continue to develop, and planting the seedlings with the help of various socio-civic partners nationwide.

EDC has recently launched the BINHI Tree for the Future coffee-table book to further its goal of spreading awareness of the threatened Philippine native tree species and appreciation of their ecological and economic value, especially among the younger generation of Filipinos. EDC is the only company in the country with a serious program focused on saving premium Philippine native trees from extinction.

“The book is the product of several years’ worth of hard work of EDC and its partners in rescuing and securing 96 premium and threatened indigenous species under the BINHI Tree for the Future module, and we are very happy to be able to finally share this with the greater public, especially the youth,” shared EDC Chairman Emeritus Dr. Oscar M. Lopez, in his message featured in the book.

A limited edition publication, the book will be distributed today to EDC’s partner schools and key partners who have a stake in environmental conservation here in Negros Island. EDC’s Negros Island Geothermal Business Unit Head, Jay Joel L. Soriano, and the book’s technical author, Prof. Pastor Malabrigo Jr., will lead in the distribution of books.

Aside from presenting the profiles of all 96 endangered species—their scientific and local names, distribution, and “rescue and secure” stories—BINHI Tree for the Future also highlights how EDC and its partners have successfully germinated and grown the gene pool of premium and threatened Philippine trees through a vegetative material reproduction facility which uses the country’s first-ever automated mist-irrigation system.

Also captured in the pages of BINHI Tree for the Future are stories of how EDC’s propagation partners are helping grow future mother trees—capable of producing flowers, fruits and seeds—with the help of students and young children, the future stewards of the environment. Some of the 131 partners include the UP Biology- EDC BINHI Threatened Species Arboretum, UPLB-EDC Biodiversity Park, Philippine Science High School, University of St. La Salle-Bacolod, University of Negros Occidental- Recoletos, Rafael M. Salas Park and Nature Center Foundation, and BenCab Art Foundation, Inc.

During the unveiling of BINHI Tree for the Future, its technical author, Prof. Malabrigo will talk about the relentless efforts of EDC in combing the country’s forests as it hurdled different challenges during the “search and rescue” mission.

For the past 34 years, EDC has been at the forefront of environmental protection programs and has so far reforested almost 6,000 hectares with four million trees planted from 1989- 2016 in Negros Island where its 222.5MW geothermal facility is located. Incidentally, most of the 96 flagship threatened and premium native trees species under EDC’s BINHI Tree for the Future module can be found in a hedge garden of threatened trees in its stateof- the-art nursery in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

“Negros Island was gifted with rich native trees that we are propagating, especially those that were identified as threatened,” said Jay Joel L. Soriano, Head of EDC’s Negros Island geothermal business unit.

Through the Biodiversity Conservation and Monitoring Program (BCMP) that it began in 2008 in partnership with the University of the Philippines Institute of Biology, the company was able to identify endangered native trees within the company’s watershed areas in its areas of operation and have taken the necessary measures to preserve them and bring them back to abundance.

