Birth of the Diocese

Sixty years ago, April 5 today, in creating the new Dio cese of Dumaguete, the Bishop was under strict instruction by Pope Pius XII to establish a seminary. The instruction in Latin was the following:

Cum praeterea sacerdotes sint christiani populi rectores, iisque Ecclesia sancta maxime opus habeat, venerabilis Frater Episcopus, cui nova Sedes gubernanda contigerit, omnes curas impendat ut in suo territorio seminarium saltem elementarium exstruatur, pueris excipiendis iisque educandis, quos divina bonitos ad sacerdotii munera vocaverit.

That henceforth there be priests as pastors of the Christian people, and by their efforts, the holy (Catholic) Church carries out the work in a very outstanding manner, the venerable Brother Bishop, to whom the new See to be governed will have fallen on, must exert all efforts that in his district at least a minor seminary may be built, for boys to be accepted and for them to educated, on whom the divine goodness will have drawn to the priestly functions.

E quorum numero lectissimos quosque suo tempore Romam mittet, ut philosophicis et theologicis veritatibus in Pontificio Collegio Piano Latino Americano imbuantur et erudiantur.

From among their number, he will send in his own sweet time the most learned to Rome, so that they may be instructed and educated in the philosophical and theological truths, (while residing) at the Latin American Pontifical College.

Mandamus denique ut ea acta et documenta quae ad novam diocesim respiciant, cum primum fas erit a Curia Bacolodensi ad Curiam Dumaguetensem rite mittantur, ibidem religiose custodienda.

Finally, We order that those acts and documents, which may pertain to the new diocese, be duly transferred at an opportune time from the Curia in Bacolod to the Curia in Dumaguete, where they are to be preserved conscientiously.