Birthday bash for mon “el presidente”

The guests at the birthday party of Philippine Sports Commissioner “el presidente” Mon Fernandez (behind President Duterte) and wife Karla Kintanar-Fernandez (beside the President) are among the country’s top and promising officials from around the country including President Rodrigo Duterte (center), Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Anotonio Remollo (3rd from left). Other well-wishers are (left-right): Court of Apeals Justice Ramon Bato Jr., journalist Jaypee Lao of the Freeman, Rod Santos, Zamboanga-Sibugay Rep. Ann Kintanar-Hofer and Uni Orient Chairman Stephen Techico.