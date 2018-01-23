Bohol PNP chief orders hastened probe on killing of retired US soldier

TAGBILARAN CITY – The fatal shooting of a 63-year-old retired US soldier has baffled even expats in Dumaguete even as the incident happened in the nearby tourist island of Bohol since hundreds of tourists from Dumaguete Negros Oriental cross the channel for a short ferry ride to the island province of Bohol.

Many tourists are fearing into visiting the famous tourist island famed for their chocolate hills and panglao sandy beaches. Unless the authorities find the suspect or suspects in the murder of this retired US soldier who married a Filipina and is now residing in Bohol. He was shot while jogging at 5am in a barangay road in the town of Baclayon adjacent to the capital city of Tagbilaran.

As a backgrounder, here is the story…..