Bohol PNP chief orders hastened probe on killing of retired US soldier

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Sr. Supt. Angeles Genorga on Monday ordered the hastened investigations into the killing of a 63-year-old retired US soldier in Baclayon.
Baclayon police chief Sr. Insp. Raymond Halasan told dyRD Balita that Genorga formed a special investigation task group to look into the killing of Lonnie Weig less than 12 hours after the shooting incident.
Weig was an American national who married a Boholana and lived in Baclayon.
According to Halasan, Genorga personally inspected the crime scene at a secluded area in Barangay Upper Laya.
The fatal shooting took place at around 5 a.m. on Sunday while the victim was jogging along a barangay road.
Weig sustained one gunshot wound in his head and another in the body.
According to Halasan, the gunman was likely riding a motorcycle for a quick getaway.
Residents also told police that prior to the killing of Weig, they heard a motorcycle circling the area.
However, authorities have yet to determine the number of suspects involved in the shooting while there were no bullet casings found in the crime scene.
As investigations proceeded, police said that they are still facing a blank wall as to the identity of the gunman and the motive behind the murder. (A. Doydora)