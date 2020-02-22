Bong Go brings aid to fire victims

Some 500 homeless fire victims consisting of 57 families in Purok Gumamela this city, were recipients of cash assistance closely hitting P2Million from the national government social welfare and facilitated by Sen. Bong Go, the closest confidant of President Duterte.

The assistance also came from the Dept. of Trade and local governments in the form of groceries, blankets, home utensils, aside from the cash gifts.

The Senator also met with most families who totally lost their homes and were given P10,000 each while their children were given schoolbags.

City Mayor Felipe Remollo announced that the City is in search of viable lots for sale, to become the place where the homeless can rent a house but with safe and wholesome environment especially access roads.

The fire of Feb 11, at 2 a.m. at purok Gumamela in Calindagan easily spread out in minutes because there was no access road for six fire trucks to enter, but rather squeezed their water houses into the crowded area which took so much time.

Gov Degamo said assistance during emergencies should come faster , by giving cash advances to the distribution centers.

Some 57 houses were leveled to the ground, mostly rented out of leases who also could not bring much away because of no access road.

In an ambush interview by media at the site at the City High School gymnasium, Sen. Go said it is better to go directly to the people than pass tedious bureaucratic red tapes thus erode the people’s trust in the government’s quick response and assistance.

He also spoke briefly on the renewal of broadcast franchises saying that the delays are self-caused by the owners and nor intended to be a press gag.

He cited the case of ABS radio TV franchise which renewal is moto propio, if not for pending tax cases, and the alleged entry of foreign investors in violation of their franchise which should be 100% Filipino owned.

Legislators Cong Manuel Sagarbarria and Josy Limkaichong were also present to lend their moral and financial assistance.

Bgt Capt Maeza Sagasrbarria was coordinating the PSWD assistance of the fire victims.

Yet, ironically, on his second visit to the site at City High, Sen. Bong Go notice that the fire which gutted ten classrooms and which he visited last year, was not yet done. He asked why?

Senator Go ended his visit with a budol fight meal with tricycle drivers associations who aired their sentiments regarding the evolution of the tricycle from the old reliable buggy to this future electronic tricycle taxi which is gaining popular support.