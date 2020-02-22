Boosting efficiency to achieve customer delight

WISH LIST

We still have a long way to go before we, as a country, can achieve a high standard of customer service and delight. By customer delight, I mean having the customer’s convenience and satisfaction in mind. To do this means being able to come up with systems and procedures that cut through mindboggling red tape and unnecessary steps and requirements.

As it is, our service sector is ambling along, seemingly oblivious to the long lines of people who are standing uncomfortably, waiting for their turn, while the staff do their job ever so slowly. This can be seen in a lot of places – the grocery, the stores, some government or private offices.

A simple case in point is when we recently got boat tickets for a trip to Mindanao. Thinking that we should buy in advance of our scheduled trip, we went to the Dumaguete Port Area to buy the tickets. The shipping line ticket personnel informed us that they did not issue tickets in advance, telling us they would only issue tickets starting 9 AM on the day of departure. So we turned back. When the date for us to leave came, we lined up at exactly 9 AM, hoping to get the tickets for the scheduled 3 PM trip that day. Unfortunately, after queuing for about an hour, we were told that only those who names were already in the list could be accommodated for the 3 PM trip later that day. We did not know that some ticket personnel had listed down the names of passengers who were already in the shipping office by 7 AM. We were then told to write down our names on a sheet if we wanted to take the 6 PM trip that day and come back at 1 PM. And so we went back at 1 PM sharp. By this time, there was a large crowd that had gathered; passengers had all lined up for to buy tickets under the hot sun and balmy weather already too infuriated for the long wait. Finally, by 3 PM, the office started issuing tickets to those whose names were on the list. After a horrendous wait and much passenger hours wasted, we were able to get our tickets for the 6 PM trip. This is just a simple example of how things can actually be improved by issuing tickets in advance so people will not have to scramble to buy the trip tickets on the day itself and make things easier for everyone. The absence of efficient systems and procedures are so appalling. This is but one example of so many inefficient processes we observe in services, both public and private. The effort to speed up the delivery of services through continuing improvement in systems and procedure are not given much attention.

We can observe this inefficiency in different areas of activities such as in construction, repair or maintenance of appliances, in securing important documents, etc. In construction, for example, building a house which normally could be completed in 4 to 5 months would be completed in 10 months to one year. There are so much inefficiency, bad planning, lack of supervision and monitoring, bad work ethics, laziness – all such things factor in, resulting in delays and unnecessary expense on the part of project owners. In installations and repair of broken appliances and equipment, there is no such thing as value for money, but only mediocre work for one’s money. In securing important documents, there are so many unnecessary requirements and things do not move as fast and as smoothly because of ineffective and inefficient systems and procedures. We have become so used to seeing inefficiency everywhere that we no longer see more efficient ways of doing things.

How do we shift from inefficiency to efficiency? Actually, by always asking the fundamental question: how can we improve our processes and services so that we can save time, money and effort, is the start of it all. This can then fuel the creative ability which we all have. We avoid complacency and the tendency to sit back and do nothing when or where opportunities for improvements exist.

Whether we serve in government or with the private sector, we need to be always aware of our responsibility to facilitate things and render quality output or service at the appointed deadline to serve the people/clients/customers.

In other countries, the mindset of “The customer is king” is widely propagated and always upheld, most especially for those in the service sector. The workers/ staff are repeatedly told to make sure the customer is served well and efficiently because while there are some customers who complain loudly, most customers just quietly leave when they are not happy with the service and go to the competitor. This collective awareness brings about better, faster service, higher profits and happier clients/ customers. A win-win situation.

Let us aim to develop better systems and procedures to achieve a higher efficiency level in the workplace. The goal of having customers delighted in the service or product they receive is well worth the effort. With improved systems and procedures, we make businesses and government services efficient and thus increase profitability and output. This is a very important key to national development.