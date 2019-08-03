Boulevard rehab allotted P17M

The members of the City Council presided by Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova unanimously approved the P 17 million funding request of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo for the continued rehabilitation and improvement of the Rizal Boulevard near the Press Club.

Councilor Lilani Ramon, Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Appropriations Ways and Means, presented the request of Mayor Remollo along with two resource persons namely City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Leonides Caro and City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon.

The project will include excavation for seawall toe, filling-up of ballastro, construction of rubble concrete toe and stone masonry wall and construction of 297.68 linear meters of reinforced concrete wave deflector.

Councilor Agustin Miguel Perdices manifested his support to the project that involves reclamation activities now that the Philippine Reclamation Authority has approved the project and the Environment Compliance Certificate was issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which should address the concerns of some sectors.

The project is necessary to prevent storm surges and huge waves that has destroyed the sea wall, damaged the paved pathway endangering the national highway and motorists.

Once completed, the shoreline protection will also serve as additional walking or jogging spaces and playing areas for rest and recreation for tourists and locals. This project is also in line with preparation for the city’s hosting of the 2020 ASEAN Schools Games that will be participated by 2, 500 of the best student athletes from the member countries of the Southeast Asian Region.