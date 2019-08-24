Brain power

YOUR WELLNESS

Certain foods are important for brain function.

These include salmon, avocado , nuts, berries and beans. Spinach, broccoli and leafy vegetables are also rich in brain nutrients. Fortunately and happily, red wine and dark chocolate are also on the list!

Apples are especially beneficial for both the body and the brain. These foods are reported to improve memory and also help prevent Alzheimer ’s and Parkinson’s.

The B vitamins, especially B-5, B-6 and B-12, are good for the brain also.

BTW, If you substitute potatoes, corn, or cassava for rice every other day you will get a greater variety of nutrients.