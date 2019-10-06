Brgy. Councilor nabbed for selling illegal drugs

STA. CATALINA – A Brgy. Councilor was ar rested for selling illegal drugs Tuesday night. Arrested was identified as Arnold Tribajo, 31, Married, Brgy. Councilor of Brgy. San Isidro, Bayawan City a High Value Target (Municipal Level)

Tribajo was arrested in Brgy. Caigangan, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental at about 6:40 in the evening last Tuesday October 1, 2019 by Operating Unit: MDEU Personnel led by PCPT MICHAEL A RUBIA, ACOP.

Tribajo was caught in the act selling illegal drugs.

Confiacated from his possession were one pc. Heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu granules/ powder (object of sale), Five (5) pcs. Heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu granules/powder and Buybust money worth Php 500.00.

Tribajo was arrested by MDEU Personnel of this police station led by PCPT MICHAEL ACEDILLO RUBIA in coordination with PDEA Negros Oriental having coordination number 20002-102019-0022 conducted anti-illegal drug operation (buy bust) at the aforesaid place which resulted in the arrest of abovementioned suspect. The recovered pieces of evidence have an estimated weight of .30 grams with an estimated DDB value of Php 2, 040.00.

The suspect was brought to Sta. Catalina police station for booking procedure. The recovered pieces of evidence were brought to Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination (By NEIL RIO)