Bring army engineers to open upland roads

“Bring in the army’s engineering brigade to open road networks crisscrossing the hinterland barangays of the province especially in the first district so government social services can reach the far flung areas.”

This was the suggestion of Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves during the open forum of the formal launching of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Negros Oriental Convention Center.

Present during the launching were Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Ano; Department of National Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana; and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

Mayor Pryde Teves said the government finds it difficult to reach far flung areas because of lack of roads. If there were roads, the mayor said they could bring needed services thus addressing insurgency in said areas.

Mayor Teves said this is what he did this during his term as 3rd district representative. Back then, he would request the army to bring in the engineering brigade to Mantiquil, Siaton, in Sta. Catalina and in Manduaw, Bayawan City.

Gov. Roel Degamo, for his part, said during the open forum that his administration has started opening up road networks in hinterland barangays. In fact, concreting projects have started in Luyang, Mabinay (where the “Mabinay 6” were arrested) up to Luyang, Pansiao in Manjuyod and Cabcaban in Bindoy.

Degamo also bared that in Guihulngan City, a grant of 300 million peso-road concreting project is ready for implementation as well as another P300 million from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) as part of the peace package with the RPA-ABB intended for road concreting projects of hinterland roads in the second district.

Degamo also said that funds have been allotted for the road concreting project going to barangay Dobdob in Valencia and another P50 million budget for road construction in Bayawan City.

The governor asked the aid of the Philippine Army to ensure the safety of workers and their equipment when implementing these projects.