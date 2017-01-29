Brother succumbs after leading Sto. Niño rituals

A worship leader of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals BCBP North chapter in Dumaguete succumbed to massive heart attack in just seconds after he finished leading the community in singing, dancing and praising God in the Sto Nino as the infant Jesus Friday Jan 20 at their Cangmating beach resort.

Edwin Aquino, loved and respected by his family, the BCBP and other Christian communities for his dedication in bringing the Good News to the people, was only four (4) days before his 59th birthday anniversary last Jan 24.

He was also the president and CEO of the Advanced Probing and Testing , Inc APTI , a successful soil analyzing company in Manila. He flew to Dumageute that day just to lead the community in praise and worship to God.

His innocent worship thru dancing created a wide impact on the participating Christian community.

Edwin Aquino apparently gave his all that evening and was in high spirits when he gave up his last. He was DOA at the Silliman Medical Center.

He is survived by his son Don Christian, brothers and sisters Atty Marlita Jandoquile, Jeffry, Gina Anna Ruth JunJun and two deceased sisters Euging and Grace.

His remains were interred at the Dumaguete Memorial Park after funeral rites at the Redemptorist church.