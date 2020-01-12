BSP: circulate fit notes

INFOBYTES

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Dumaguete Branch has reminded business establishments and consumers in relation to its Clean Note Policy.

BSP Dumaguete Branch Bank Officer Dr. Gregorio Baccay III reiterated the call to business establishments to hand over clean and fit notes to consumers when they issue change to them. Baccay disclosed that it came to their knowledge that some business establishments give unfit, worn out or mutilated banknotes to their customers and keep the clean and fit notes in their cash registers. He emphasized that this practice is improper and they should always circulate clean and fit banknotes or coins. (By Roi Lomotan)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Gains in sports tourism

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo spoke on how the city managed to success fully organize the hosting of various local, national, and international sports events that boosted the local economy and its profile as a sports tourism destination of choice in the Visayas.

Remollo was invited to speak before a conference organized by the provincial government of Negros Occidental and the Philippine Sports Tourism Forum on the best means on how to organize sports tourism events. Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental have been chosen to host the 2020 ASEAN Schools Games that will feature the best student athletes of the 11-member nations of Southeast Asia Region. Officials hope this will generate more income for the hosts like any sports events.

Campaign to end VAW

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Negros Oriental has joined the nationwide ob servance of the 18-day campaign to end vio lence against women (VAW) with a series of activities focusing on the theme “VAW-Free Community Starts With Me.”

The campaign was highlighted by a Kapihan Forum and workshop with officials from the Provincial Commission on Women (PCW) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) as convenor. PLt. Emy Viente, VAW desk officer of Philippine National Police (PNP), expressed concern over the increase in VAW cases. However, Viente said this is attributed to the heightened campaign and the advocacy programs implemented at the local level.

Banko Sentral partners

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Dumaguete Branch honored more than 13 stakeholders and partners in Negros Oriental and Siquijor for continuously supporting BSP’s advocacy or undertakings in an annual recognition ceremony.

During the 6th year Stakeholders’ Recognition Program, BSP Dumaguete cited the outstanding awardees who helped strengthen the campaigns on Philippine currency operations and BSP’s role in the economic and financial developments. Some of the awardees with their respective awards include Metrobank for Most Compliant with BSP Clean Note Deposit; Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) with Least Discrepancy Award; Bank of the Philippine Island (BPI) for Zero Fit Note Deposit; and Philippine National Bank (PNB) as Most Compliant with sourcing of unverified fit deposit for bank withdrawals. The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) received two awards as early bird award for bank representative and outstanding respondent for customer satisfaction survey.