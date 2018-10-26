BSP-Dumaguete cautions public on fraud, scams

INFOBYTES

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Dumaguete Branch has warned credit card users not to entrust their cards to any shops or restaurants for swiping without them watching.

BSP Financial Literacy Learning Center Manager Dr. Greg Baccay III cited this advice in a Kapihan forum on ‘Consumer Protection’ in observance of the National Consumer Welfare Protection Month this October. Baccay pointed out that the personal information details in the card might be copied and gives the pilferers or thieves an access to use the card for online purchases. Baccay also addressed several issues regarding common frauds and scams including text scams, ATM skimming, ponzi/pyramiding scheme, spurious investments, identity theft, phishing, spoofing, Nigerian scams, budol-budol, and dugo-dugo scams.

Anti-poverty convergence body

Barangay Guincalaban in Tayasan, Negros Oriental is the first barangay in the province to create a barangay convergence committee (BCC).

Council members of Guincalaban headed by Barangay Captain Lera Bureros unanimously agreed to adopt the resolution creating a barangay convergence committee that will serve as governing body to collaborate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), other government line agencies, stakeholders and local government unit of Tayasan in implementing poverty alleviation programs in their barangay. The presence of the Provincial Convergence team composed of Department of Health (DOH), DSWD, Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA), Visayan Forum and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) assessed their objectives in relation to the delivery of government programs and services.

NFA rice sales up in NegOr

The volume of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) sold at public markets and accredited retail outlets in Negros Oriental went up from August to September this year.

NFA Provincial Operations Officer Emily Diputado reported that sales of NFA rice rose from 22, 983 in August to 23, 408 as of September 24 this year. Diputado noted that this could mean the demand of NFA rice increased during the said period. When asked if this is triggered by inflation, she cited that there is a possibility that this could be a factor. (By Roi Lomotan)

Settle Electricity Payables

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi calls on other government agencies to ensure the settlement of their outstanding obligations with electric cooperatives as part of the energy family’s continuing initiatives to provide efficient electricity services for all.

“Being part of the government, we need to be earnest in pursuing energy-resiliency and efficiency. In order to attain our energy goals, it is important that we are all able to uphold our commitment to our stakeholders and service providers,” Sec. Cusi said. He emphasized, “As we’ve been pushing for massive electrification, energy efficiency and security of the country, I am pleading on behalf of the distribution utilities (DUs), including the electric cooperatives (ECs), for the concerned government institutions to settle their outstanding accounts. DUs and ECs collect revenue to generate cash flow that would enable them to provide efficient and sustainable services to the areas they serve.”