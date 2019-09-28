Home News Budbud gabi’s best cook bared at Sandurot

Budbud gabi's best cook bared at Sandurot

By
Negros Chronicle
-

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, City Tourism Officer Jacqueline V. Antonio and City Agriculturist Felicitas Barba extends their warmest congratulations to the top three winners, including the 12 other participants, of the annual Budbud Gabi Cooking contest celebrating the city’s traditional cuisine.

Hermesa Pangilinan bested 14 other competitors, after landing 1st Place of this year’s cooking contest for the native delicacy. Omar P. Racid was ranked in 2nd Place while Lorence P. Sabanal was in 3rd Place.

