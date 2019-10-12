Buglasan booths open tomorrow

Eighteen Buglasan Fair booths will formally open tomorrow at the Freedom Park signal ling the formal start of this year’s Festival of Festivals slated October 14 to 27.

The two week-long festivities will start with an opening salvo concert of ‘Parokya ni Edgar’ on Oct. 14, said Dr. Nichol Elman, co-director of Buglasan Directorate.

This year’s festivity theme is “Negros Oriental Landscape of Opportunities.”

The opening will also be attended by Education Secretary Leonor Briones since the first day is usually run or participated in by the Department of Education (DepEd) in the province.

Among the LGUs with fair booths at the Buglasan village are: Basay, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, Sta. Cruz Nievo Tanjay City, Bais City, Mabinay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Guihulngan City and Canlaon City.

Among the major activities of this year ’s Buglasan edition are (October 14) Inter-collegiate marching band competition and Sidlak NegOrense Awards; (October 15) Miss Negros Oriental, Folk Dance, choir and singing competitions, rap battle Challenge and Hip hop dance competition; (October 16) Rondalla competitions and Buglasan Negorense Cue Artist Festival; (October 18) Buglasan Festival of Festivals show down in the morning and Street Dance and Float competitions in the afternoon including Festival King and Queen; (October 19) National Buglasan Street Dance Competition; (October 20) Buglasan Ironman EnduroCross Rally V and Gandang NegOrense Pageant; (October 26) Lutong Garbo competitions, Kasadya sa Boulevard Fireworks Competitions and (October 27) Buglasan Cheerdance Competition and Magdegamo Grand NegOrense Battle of Champions.

President Rodrigo Duterte may declare a special non-working holiday on October 18 as Gov. Roel Degamo and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution requesting Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to allow the people of Negros Oriental to fully celebrate and participate in the Buglasan Festival.

Meanwhile, public consultation will be made if the future Buglasan Festival will be held in either May or April considering that it will require the passage of an ordinance. Both Governor Roel Degamo and Provincial Tourism Officer Mae Abellana expressed openness to the proposal considering that the month of October normally bring heavy showers dampening the festivities and crowd turnout.