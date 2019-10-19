Buglasan canopy collapses; 12 hospitalized

Not only was the opening salvo of the festival of festivals dubbed as Buglasan 2019 marred with heavy continuous evening rains with the public soaked in muddy grounds at the Freedom Park, the giant canopy which was supposed to shelter hundreds of audience from the anticipated traditional annual rains, collapsed past 11 Wednesday night in the midst of a heavy downpour and on-going show at the Freedom Park capitol area, while injuring several persons.

In fact, twelve spectators of the show who were hit by falling debris, were brought to different hospitals

by rescue teams.

Brought to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) are:

1. Rogemae Granton, 21 years old, single, NORSU student and a native of Brgy. Sacsac, Bacong, Neg. Or. – Arms and legs injury

2. Generita Granton, 67 years old, widow and a native of Brgy. Lumbangan, Mabinay, Neg. Or. – Head injury

3. Christa Indiape y Magalso, 22 years old, single, NORSU student and a native of Poblacion, Ayungon, Neg. Or. – Injuries at Left shoulder, left eye brow and both legs.

4. Luis Banez, 18 years old, single, NORSU student and a resident of Brgy. Tabuctubig, Dumaguete City. – Injury at left leg.

5. Abraham Palomar y Caseres, 61 years old, married and a native of Brgy. Lumbangan, Mabinay, Negros Oriental. – Head and forehead injury.

6. Rochie Elopre y Pamorca, 32 years old, married and a native of Poblacion, Zamboanguita, Neg. Or. – head injury.

7. Ferie Palomar y Anqui, 20 years old, single and a native of Brgy. Apulong, Valencia, Neg. Or.

Brought to Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC) included:

1. Runelo Pinero y Lazalita, 36 years old, single, Teacher by profession and a resident of Brgy. Balugo, Valencia, Neg. Or. -Injuries at the back of his body.

2. Vanessa Braza y Tagyam, 22 years old,single and a resident of Brgy. 3, Tanjay City, Neg. Or. -Head injury.

At the Holy Child Hospital:

1. Rosini Ybanez y Selma, 62 years old, married and a resident of Brgy. Lumbangan, Mabinay, Neg. Or. -Head injury.

2. Mary Beth Cadayaona y Bajar, 40 years old, married and a resident of Poblacion, Mabinay, Neg. Or. – Injuries at the left part of the body, left shoulder and right shoulder.

3. Oswel Narsiso y Cacaldo, of legal age, married and a native of Brgy. Abos, Mabinay, Neg. Or. – Ear injury and other parts of his body.

Investigation conducted disclosed that the victims were at the front of the stage watching the Bali taw contest and at the same time seek refuge under the canopy constructed to shelter the crowd from the heavy downpour , when suddenly, at the end part of the program, the canopy cloth accidentally ripped and lowered down due to heavy rains that was soaking the temporary roof.

This resulted to the braces to break and fall down and hit the onlookers and judges of the Buglasan event. The victims were brought to different hospitals for immediate treatment of their injuries.( Choy gallarde; Photo credit J. Villaflores)