The burden of excessive xenophobia

THE DANGER OF AMERICAN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S almost bigoted policy on immigrants and refugees is that it ignores America’s legacy of liberal democracy and that the growth of America has been significantly oiled by the entry of the best people from other nations into her shores.

People are beginning to see Trump’s policies here as almost xenophobic (hatred for anything foreign) and an ultra nationalism pushed to its extreme excess.

First, there was an 120 day freeze on the entry of refugeesa burden shared by other less financially robust nations as America. Then, the ban of entry of immigrants coming from seven Muslim majority nations into America.

For a while, the White House was even mulling to include green card holders of these seven banned nations-but was pulled out.

Now, there will reportedly be another Executive Order allegedly requiring the American Department of Homeland Security to have an upgraded twice a year report of foreignborn workers , whether legal or not. Then, there is an alleged plan to revoke the visas of foreign-born nationals whose jobs are deemed “not in the national interest”. True?

Each passing day seems to confirm Donald’s election slogan of “America for Americans “ was not just to draw votes from the marginalized. If there is anyone in the world today that brings the dreaded prophecy that the world would end with the “Final Clash of Civilization” between the Free World and Islam into reality -it would be the man in the White House.

Because some people opine that Trump’s stringent policies can turn off many of the Muslim but America allied nations and could be used as propaganda by the extremists that America is indeed anti-Islam.

The White House argues it has legal grounds that the president (in consultation( no matter how lame) with Congress can make laws affecting immigration, as certified by the Office of the Legal Counsel of the Justice Department. Showing he meant business , the billionaire president fired his acting Attorney General Sally Yates who hinted that Trump’s ban was unconstitutional.

Washington argues it is not anti-Muslim religion as the ban is only covering seven Muslim majority nations. Opposition men had pointed out if Donald’s main tack is to keep away radical terrorism-then why not include Saudi Arabia-from whom most of the 9-11 suicide bombers emanated from?

According to Time Magazine, America had accepted 3 million refugees from political, religious and racial discrimination from the world over since 1980 and none of these fellows ever committed any terrorist act in the country country of refuge in the last 36 years.

According to Cato Institute, there is, therefore, a 1 to 3.6 billion chance that any American will ever be killed by a terrorist -refugee or less than half a chance that a “man will be killed by a fallen asteroid” from space.

Maybe the US president is too rich to have experienced the benefit accorded by millions of immigrants to America.

For instance, the latest migration figures show a pro-female trend. This is because career and entrepreneurial women in the USA do not want or not have the time to tend to their children (nannies), the elderly and sick (caregivers) who are paid about US$11/hour.

Many of these migrants did not come by full choice- but driven by the poverty in their own sitios abroad. The Philippines, for example, receives over US$20-B in remittances from abroad every year (a significant portion from America) – the third largest after China and India -both having over a billion in population.

Two thirds of the the US nannies, housekeepers and caregivers are originally from other nations.

If pushed to an excess -America could possibly suffer a brain drain. An unofficial count for instance in Silicon Valley disclosed 70% of the CEOs there are Asians. One large company cited is Google, where its CEO (Pichay) is an Indian immigrant as well as another COO (Fawaz) of a Google subsidiary, and Brin (Russian immigrant) , one of the company founders.

One magazine asked how the American health and health care systems would thrive if they deport all foreign born nurses, doctors and researchers?

Even in the matter of refugees,many celebrities in America do have refugee parents to cite two famous actors Andy Garcia and Jerry Springer.The late Steve Jobs, one of America’s brightest minds (Apple) had a Syrian (at that) refugee father in Abdul Jaudali -and so on.

America indeed rose to stardom on the backs of some of the best immigrants and refugees. Why is Trump averse to this? Homogeneity to supplant diversity- for what noble reason, Mr Trump?

In Manila, 2017 Miss Universe (Miss France) Iris Mittenaere recently said that her country is free to open or close its borders-and in fact it has has chosen to open its arms to hundreds of refugees even if in the process, scores in France have been killed by terrorist attacks in the last few years.

France was founded on the shoulders of Liberte- whatever happened to USA , formerly the greatest refuge of nations, under a new Donald Trump?

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or bohol-rd@mozcom.com