More bus services for vacationists

The Vallacar Transit Inc. , operators of Ceres buses in Negros Island has fielded enough units during the Holy Days to cater to the needs of the riding public during and after the Lenten season.

Dumaguete-bound tourists were also assured of enough rides to their choice destination after the Holy Week.

Candelario Lumada, Ceres bus branch manager in Dumaguete, disclosed even during Good Friday, the company will be fielding a skeletal force and Ceres buses for passengers who would decide to come home only on Friday.

Aside from the skeletal force on Friday, the 24-hour service for Ceres buses will continue up to Holy Thursday and will be back on Black Saturday.

Lumada further said the company has deployed blue guards on a 24-hour basis aside from the presence of CCTV cameras in designated places for the safety and security of their clients.

Meanwhile, Vallacar Transit prides itself as being compliant to regulations imposed by the Land Transportation Franching and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regarding speed limits.

Lumada disclosed the speed of Ceres buses in Negros Island Region has been regulated with the installation of the Geo Positioning System (GPS) in all of their 223 units flying the highways of NIR.

For non-aircon units, 70 kilometers per hour is the maximum but beyond the speed limit, the driver is already subject to suspension proceedings.

For aircon buses, maximum speed is 80 KPH but the driver should already reduce speed when the alarm will sound at 75 KPH.

According to Lumada, sanctions have been imposed against erring drivers depending on the frequency of violation.

On the other hand, breath analyzers are also installed in all the terminals of Vallacar Transit in the province, one each in Manjuyod, Dumaguete and Bayawan City.

This will make sure, Ceres bus drivers and conductors are not intoxicated when they report to duty, especially in all early trips.

According to Lumada, this is undertaken to avoid accidents on the road. Any indication of drinking liquor, will already prevent the driver from reporting to duty and that administrative sanctions will also be imposed.jg