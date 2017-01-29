Buy – bust(ed)!

8:30pm of Jan 25, 2017 , Operatives under the supervision of PSUPT ELMER J DECENA and DGTE CITY personnel in coordination with PDEA conducted a joint Buy-bust Operation at Brgy Looc, Dgte City and resulted in the arrests of Ana Mae Vilan y Tuban and Jason Mapula y Rafales, both of legal ages and residents of Brgys Cadawinonan and Zone 6, Lo-oc, Dgte City. Pieces of evidence confiscated from their possession were the following, to wit: Eight (8) plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and Three hundred pesos as Buy-bust money. The arrested persons are presently detained at DGTE City P.S Detention Cell. (Source: “Negros Oriental PNP Txt Blast Project”. PSI ELPIDIO R TAGOAN, JR)