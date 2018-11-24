EDITORIAL

Erstwhile never-heard beach volley ball has gone international in Dumaguete with the recently concluded four-court BVR ON TOUR which concluded last Tuesday , as a prelude sports extravaganza of Dumaguete’s 70th Charter Day and Fiesta celebration marked Nov. 24-25 respectively.

The countries participating were Japan, Philippines, and Hong Kong China plus ten professional commercial beach volley ball teams competing at the newly built beach volleyball courts now of international standards, along the Rizal boulevard.

Thanks to the foresight of this sportsoriented city administration which has added a new image of Dumaguete as the new sports-tourism-destination city of the country.

Titles like and the best retirement city, the city of gentle people, the ecotourism and medical tourism city, Dumaguete has now become the convention and sports city of the south, big events have also made this capital city an attractive addition to the radars of wary travelers worldwide as viewed in the south boulevard at the site of the Dumaguete Press Club areas.

The historic and successful holding of the BVR International on-tour in Dumaguete for two days was not even dampened by typhoon Samuel which was forecasted to make a pass over Dumaguete and which turned out to be a shift of the typhoon’s war path.

We also thank the city government for refurbishing the 2000-square meter press club lawn-wave protector into a modern Pantawan II . Soon it will be the site of more major events such as concerts, socials, public affairs, and outdoor banquets and historical and cultural celebrations.

Brisk bookings have now be recorded for the newly furbished press club Pantawan II which hosted the first boodle fight dinner for BVRepublic winners and participants. Henceforth, there will be no more turning back. TheB V R sports courts along the shorelines of the boulevard will definitely be the sites of the next sports , cultural and historical events in the days to come.