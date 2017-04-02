Caffeine benefit

Coffee drinkers live longer? (Study Written by Honor Whiteman, 17 Jan 2017).

This has been the conclusion of numerous studies during recent years. Now, researchers believe that they may have uncovered one of the medical reasons underlying this association.

In a new study, researchers reveal the discovery of an inflammatory process that might drive the development of cardiovascular disease in later life. They also found that caffeine consumption could counter this inflammatory process.

Coffee, tea, soda, energy drinks, and chocolate are all commonly consumed foods and beverages that contain caffeine – a compound best known for its brain-stimulating abilities.

However, there is much more to caffeine than simply providing a morning energy boost. A number of studies have suggested that regular coffee intake may increase longevity. One study found that coffee drinkers who consumed one to five cups per day had a lower risk of all-cause mortality than people who did not. Its anti-inflammatory properties apparently impede (slow down) processes that might contribute to poor heart health in older age.

