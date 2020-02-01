California helicopter fatal crash

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant whom many among us would leave work for just to see him display his classic long fade away shots in basketball has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday.

He was 41.

Millions still mourn his passing while he was still starting his crazy middle of 41. They say when someone dies in his prime, many will remember him. Unlike when superstars turn old and gray, they just fade away.

But not Kobe who was to receive another lifetime award in the Hall of Fame in February.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. local time amid foggy conditions in the hills overlooking Calabasas, with the Sikorsky S-76 chopper sparking a brush fire on impact that hampered initial rescue efforts, according to the Los Angeles Times, which confirmed the deaths of Bryant and four others aboard the craft.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard the chopper, but his 13-year-old-daughter, Gianna, was according to reports.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by the couple’s other three daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri Kobe Bryant, born just last June.

Bryant, a Philadelphia native, starred for two decades with the Lakers, winning five championships and making 18 All-Star Games before hanging up his basketball shoes following the 2016 season.

The stunning death of the sweet-shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” wrote Bryant on Saturday night in what would prove to be his final tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Bryant concluded the message with an emoji of a bicep flexing, and the hashtag “#33644,” one point more than he scored in his illustrious career.

Bryant was considered a lock to be among the next class inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, set to be announced next month. (By Aaron Feis)