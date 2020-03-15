Cancell, avoid all public gatherings

Executive Order No. 16

PROHIBITING THE CONVERGENCE OF PEOPLE IN PUBLIC EVENTS AND GATHERINGS, WITHIN THE TERRITORIAL JURISDICTION OF THE PROVINCE OF NEGROS ORIENTAL.

WHEREAS, with the ongoing threat of the spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Health strongly urges the public to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees. The DOH likewise recommends the cancelation of such planned big events or mass gathering until further advice.

WHEREAS, to further minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 and or stemming the tide of its transmission, the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continued to practice self-protection measure;

WHEWAS, due to our firm concern about COVID-19, we should remain on the fence and as much as possible would advised our people to avoid attending events and gatherings;

WHEREAS, recognizing the substance of this extraordinary circumstances and the extend of the scare over the outbreak that has permeated many aspects of life in the hard-hit many Asian regions including the national capital region of this country, the provincial leadership has decided and to opt for public safety and in an act of sensible precaution has declare that:

HOW THEREFORE, I, HON. ROEL RAGAY DEGAMO, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law as the GOVERNOR of the Province of Negros Oriental, DO HEREBY ORDER.

Section 1. PROHIBITING AND OR CANCELLING THE CONVERGENCE OF PEOPLE IN EVENTS AND GATHERINGS IN ANY PARTS OF THE PROVINCE OF NEGROS OREINTAL

Section 2. Highly recommending the cancellation of such planned big events or mass gatherings until further advice;

Section 3. For small events requiring convergence of 20-100 people, those individuals who show symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and other respiratory infection are not allowed to attend such.

Section 4. Effectively. This Executive Order shall commence to take effect on the 11th day of March 2020 and shall remain in full force unless sooner revoked by a subsequent Executive Order.

DONE this 11th day of March 2020, in the City of Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, Philippines.