Capitol & city’s P2.9-B budgets OK’d by Xmas

A rare feat that the governor and city mayor here who erstwhile had political difficulties in their Sanggunian relations, have now been vindicated and are now in close terms with their respective legislative bodies.

Both Governor Roel Ragay Degamo and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo expressed gratitude to their respective Sanggunians for approving the executive budgets for 2017 just before the legislators took their Christmas break.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the programs and projects amounting to P 2.3 billion for Negros Oriental, while the Sangguniang Panglungsod of Dumaguete passed the P640 million budget this week prior to taking the holiday break. The legislators are expected to convene in the second week of January 2017.

Degamo attributed the open consultations between the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the department heads for the swift passage of the budget, unlike in the past year.

During the Executive- Legislative Agenda, both parties resolved to immediately reconcile the priorities and concerns about the appropriations to avoid a stalemate in the budget process that may result in delays and failure to implement the needed projects or delivery of services for their constituents.

The province has allocated P 362.5 million for development projects (20%); P 115.5 million under the 5% calamity fund and P 2.2 million as subsidy to the 557 barangays at P4, 000.00. Degamo’s intelligence fund of P 10 million was also approved by the Sanggunian.

On the other hand, Remollo elected to divest himself of the P 6 million intelligence fund so that these monies can be used to augment the budgets for sports development and more benefits for women and children, senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities.