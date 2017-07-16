Capitol mulls P2.5B NegOr 2018 budget

Governor Roel Degamo will be submitting his executive budget amounting to P 2.5 billion for 2018 for deliberations and authorization by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan headed by Vice- Governor Mark Macias.

Under his proposed budget for the province the General Public Services to include salaries and wages of officials and employees and supplies and materials amounted to P485.7 million; Social services (i.e. education, healthcare, etc) P1.08 billion; economic services (agriculture, livelihood, skills training) P 289.9 million; 20% Development Fund at P 402 million; P 123 million represents the 5% Provincial Development Risk Reduction and Management Fund and other services at P 316.9 million to include subsidies for the 557 barangays.

On Wednesday, the Provincial Development Council approved the projects funded under the 20% Development Fund amounting to P 402 million in a rather cordial meeting if compared to the previous years.

Degamo said that prior to the PDC meeting, which was postponed before, a series of budget forums were conducted by different departments with the concerned agencies to reconcile any discrepancies and difference in priorities to ensure smooth approval of the appropriations.

The Governor lauded the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative departments as well as the members of the civil society duly accredited by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.