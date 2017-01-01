Capitol sets P48M vs. crimes, rebels

On top of his P10 million confidential intelli gence fund, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo also has more than P37 million to support the judiciary, suppress crime and manage the communist insurgency.

Unlike in the previous years, Degamo’s P 10 million intelligence fund was promptly approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a concrete sign of cooperation and understanding between the executive and legislative departments.

To further safeguard our communities against insurgency, the province allocated P 8.9 million to hire 165 SCAAs with allowances at P4, 500 each per month; P 6.4 million for rice subsidy and allowance of the SCAAs and Bantay Gubat personnel; P2.1 million for the operations of the Joint Task Force on Security; P2.7 million to provide livelihood and safe houses to former rebels and P2.3 million to the monitoring and evaluation of the provincial peace and order initiatives.

The anti-crime drive also received some boost after the provincial government appropriated funds to aid the following law enforcement agencies: Negros Oriental Police Province Office (P1.5M); Crime Laboratory (P200,000); National Bureau of Investigation (P350, 000); Bureau of Fire Protection (P200, 000); Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (P300, 000) and 702nd Maritime Police Station (P200, 000).

In support to the bench and bar, the provincial government also allocated more than P 2 million as honoraria to RTC judges, Clerk of Court, prosecutors and NLRC Labor Arbiter. It has also provided more than P 1.7 million for the operation, maintenance and renovation of the Prosecutor’s Office and Regional Trial Courts.

Meanwhile, the Capitol earmarked funds to provide financial assistance to valedictorians and salutatorians (P2.5M); scholarships for indigent college students (P6M) and for medical students (P6.9M).