Carabao meat is good meat…

“We want to redeem the picture, image and wrong belief that carabao meat is bad meat,” says Director Ariel Abaquita of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC), Lagranja, La Carlota during his recent visit as speaker of the Buglasan Family Farm Congress in Negros Oriental.

To dispel wrong beliefs “nga makabughat ang karne sa kalabaw,” the provincial government headed by Gov. Roel Degamo had slaughtered a young carabao for the visitors, and part of the activity of the family farm congress is the cookfest where the main ingredient is carabao meat. During the governor’s night, lechon carabao was the main dish.

Director Abaquita disclosed it is now the thrust of the Philipine Carabao Center (PCC) to promote the carabao as a source of meat and milk aside from being a farm hand.

Records show that for the last five years, Negros Oriental has been supplying 16,000 carabao heads per year to neighboring provinces including Cebu and Manila for meat consumption with a market price higher than the cows meat.

He said carabao meat is considered by many as a health food because it is safe to eat even by people with heart problems. Another reason why it is deemed healthy is because it contains less calories, less fat and less cholesterol than most meats, including poultry products provided it is slaughtered at a young age when it is not yet too old, sickly or overburdened.

Studies show carabao meat contains 12 percent less fat, 55 pervent less calories and 40 percent less cholesterol, 11 to 30 percent more protein and 10 percent more minerals than cow’s meat.

Contrary to popular belief, carabao meat DOES NOT cause toothache and joint pains especially to those who are recuperating from an illness.

Directror Abaquita told a gathering of farmers that one of PCC’s biggest mission in Negros Oriental is to prepare the province for the implementation of the carabao milk feeding program starting next year.

He said a big volume of carabao milk is required to sustain the national milk feeding program because the existing production of cow’s milk is not enough. Local production of milk in the country is only 1-2 percent, while 98 percent is sourced from abroad. As a result, dairy farmers abroad especially in New Zealand, United States and Canada, are making money out of the milk requirement of the country, Abaquita pointed out.

Abaquita said that PCC is developing a dairy buffalo and dairy carabao farm in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental. 40 heads of carabaos are expected to be delivered within the year. PCC is also conducting artificial insemination of carabaos for upgrading into dairy and meat production instead of playing second fiddle when talking about input to agricultural production.

A crossbred year-old carabao sells for around P40,000 to P50,000 each. Expected production of the carabao dairy farm in Tanjay is 100 liters per day of carabao milk and PCC is buying them at P70 per liter.

Due to its high solid concentration, carabao milk should undergo careful processing before it is considered safe for consumption. This milk can be used as ingredient for so many kinds of food. With higher demand, it can help improve livelihood opportunities for farmers.

Provincial Agriculturist Nestor Villaflores said that Negros Oriental will benefit from the massive carabao propagation program. DA expects to receive P10 million each year starting next year in a span of five years. Dr. Eric Palacpac, head of the PCC Knowledge Management Division, was the guest of honor. He also attended the family farm congress.