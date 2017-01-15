Carnapping dips from 175 to 137

Incidents of carnapping reported to the Provincial Highway Patrol Team of Negros Oriental has dropped significantly from 175 in 2015 to 137 cases last year (2016).

The annual accomplishment report of the Provincial Highway Patrol Team also revealed that more than half of the stolen motorcycles or vehicles have been recovered by the team. Of the 137 units stolen 74 have been recovered and returned to their owners.

Sr. Insp. Robelito D. Mariano credited the hard work of his personnel, the cooperation of the owners, the vast network of dedicated informers and fellow law enforcers to the accomplishment of his unit to minimize the incidents of carnapping in the city of Dumaguete and province.

Even the number of carnapped motorcycles and vehicles in Dumaguete City, which normally has a higher incidence compared to the 24 other cities and towns, has also dropped from 100 in 2015 to 87 in 2016 (44 of which have been recovered).

Based on available data, the number of carnapping cases increases in the first quarter and drops in the subsequent months.

Of the 42 recovered motorcycles and vehicles, 36 were stolen in Negros Oriental, 3 outside of Negros Oriental and 2 were tampered or with spurious documents.

The Highway Patrol Team opines that carnapped motorcycles and vehicles not recovered could have been pawned or sold as a whole or in parts (chop-chop) in the interior barangays or outside of Negros Oriental.

Nevertheless, every carnapping report is communicated to all PNP stations across the province, local government units and PHPT’s network of informers so they could assist his unit in apprehending the suspects and recovering the stolen vehicles.