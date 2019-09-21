Carnapping suspect

DUMAGUETE CITY –A suspect of carnapping was arrested by members of the Provincial Highway Patrol Group.

Arrested was identified as Ronald Salatandre, alias Bontoy, a resident of Purok 7, Brgy. Batinguel, Dumaguete City.

Salatandre was arrested by personnel from the Provincial Highway Patrol Group led by PCapt. SilVestre Cenia Jr. and 702nd Maritime Police at 7:00 oclock in the evening of Friday at Purok Mahigalaon, Sitio Canday ong, Brgy. Calindagan this city.

According to police record Salantandre carnapped aSuziki Smash motorcycle which was reprtedly forcibly taken from the owner a ceratin Leslee Cadayday.

Cadayday averred that he was pointed by a knife then the suspect took his motorcycle last September 9, 2019. (By Neil Rio)