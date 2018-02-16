Catching up the digital race

PHILIPPINES – Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the Philippines has a lot of catching up to do in the digital race, starting with modernizing its physical infrastructure, which the Duterte administration is doing now with unmatched public investments in this sector.

Dominguez said the Philippine government also has to encourage people and industries to embrace the digital economy to prepare the country for the future that is now being shaped by technology companies like Alibaba. “The Philippines has to catch up first like China. You invested a lot in infrastructure. After the catch up, we go beyond certain steps… but first we have to raise money and convince people, encourage new industries,” Dominguez said. | DIGITAL RACE.