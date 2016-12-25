A catechesis on the sunday eucharist

The celebration of Sunday was one of those concerns paid attention to with greatest care in the discussions of the Second Vatican Council. A spirited and careful deliberation among the Council Fathers resulted in a paragraph that aptly expresses the theological and pastoral doctrine of the Lord’s Day. Our catechesis on the Sunday Eucharist will revolve around this paragraph which goes:

By a tradition handed down from the apostles which took its origin from the very day of Christ’s resurrection, the church celebrates the paschal mystery every eight day ; with good reason this, then, bears the name of the Lord’s day or Sunday. For on this day Christ’s faithful are bound to come together into one place so that; by hearing the word of God and taking part in the Eucharist, they may call to mind the passion, the resurrection and the glorification of the Lord Jesus, and may thank God who, “has begotten them again , through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, unto a living hope.” (1Pet. 1:3). Hence, the Lord’s day is the original feast day, and it should be proposed to the piety of the faithful and taught them so that it may become in fact a day of joy and of freedom from work. Other celebrations, unless they be truly of greatest importance, shall not have precedence over the Sunday which is the foundation and kernel of the whole liturgical year.(SC 106)

SUNDAY AS THE LORD’S DAY

Central to the meaning of the Christian Sunday is that it is the weekly celebration of the Paschal Mystery which is the culmination of Christ’s work of redemption. Sunday has been called the Day of the Lord because it was on a Sunday that Christ, by his resurrection, emerged as victor over sin and death. The Gospels testify that it was on the first day of the week, the third day after he was crucified, that he rose from the dead. The Gospels of Luke and John further inform us that it was also on the first day of the week that Christ appeared to his disciples. Sunday has thus become the day not only for commemorating the Lord’s accustomed to the particular way in which Jesus taught and broke bread at supper. The Last Supper and that supper at Emmaus were preceded by many similar occasions at which Jesus preached and did the same gesture of breaking the bread. They have grown familiar with the way he taught and broke the bread. It was this familiarity that helped them recognized the Lord as he spoke to them and as he broke the bread.

The Emmaus narrative seems to describe a typical Sunday Eucharistic celebration at the time of the first disciples. At its core is the reading of the Scripture and the breaking of the Bread. In the proclamation and explanation of the Word, Christians perceived in faith that it was the Lord who was unfolding the Scripture to them. In the taking, blessing, breaking, and giving of the bread to the assembly, they recognized in faith that is was Jesus who broke the Eucharistic Bread as he did in the home of the two disciples. The story of Emmaus seems to affirm the chief provision for the Christian people in the apostolic Church each Sunday was the Eucharist at which the risen Christ spoke to his faithful through the proclamation of the Word of God and gave himself to them in the Sacrament of his Body and Blood.

Since ancient times, then, the observance of the Lord’s Day has been identified with the celebration of the Eu charist. For Christians through the centuries, Sunday is the Lord’s Day and could not be properly observed without the Eucharist. In other words, it is the celebration of the Eucharist that makes Sunday the Lord’s Day. The Eucharist has been the Church’s unique and original way of commemorating the resurrection of Christ on Sunday and of experiencing again and again his presence in word and sacrament.

“Sine dominico non possumus! “Without the Eucharist we canot live!” In the second century, about 50 Christians in Abythinia in North Africa made this profession of faith after they were arrested as they were coming out of a house where they celebrated the Eucharist one early Sunday morning. They were told to give up this Sunday gathering or face death. Their answer was courageous and ardent with faith in the Risen Lord:

“We cannot live without receiving the Body and Blood of the Lord on the day of his resurrection.” So important was the Lord’s Day to them that it was unthinkable to not celebrate the Lord’s Day without experiencing his sacramental presence. Even in times of persecution or in the face of hostility Christians would not skip celebrating the Eucharist on the Lord’s Day. The many stories of how persecuted Christians gathered and continue to gather secretly on Sunday the Eucharist at the risk of being tortured or losing their lives are a powerful and touching witness to this.

Each Sunday the Risen Christ continues to appear to the assembled community, as to the disciples of Emmaus, through the proclamation of the word and the breaking of bread. On account of this, the Constitution on the Liturgy insists: “On this day Christ’s faithful must gather together, so that by hearing the word of God and taking part in the Eucharist, they may call to mind the passion, resurrection, and glorification of the Lord Jesus”. In and through the Sunday Eucharist, we not only commemorate the Resurrection of Christ; we also continue to encounter him in his Word, in the Eucharist, and in the assembled community. The familiar words, gestures, and symbols at Mass enable us to recognize Christ’s presence among us.

The Second Plenary Council of the Philippines, stressing the importance of the Sunday Eucharist, made the observation that “for the majority of the faithful is the chief (sometimes, unfortunately, the only) occasion when they experience the Church. It is also the only time in the week that the majority gets some spiritual nourishment”. Encounter with the risen and living Lord in the celebration of the Paschal Mystery in ASSEMBLY, WORD, and SACRAMENT has become a living source from which the faithful derive vitality and inspiration for their Christian life. Having gathered together around the WORD and the EUCHARIST, they depart and go into the world with a MISSION to transform and heal the world through the faith, hope, and love that were nurtured in the Eucharistic encounter. ASSSEMBLY !WORD !SACRAMENT !MISSION has been the configuration of Sunday for typical Christian communities building them up into the Church which is the Sacrament of Communion—sign and instrument both of very closely knit union with God and of the unity of the whole human race.”

The Sunday observance not only commemorates the res urrection of Jesus; it not only offers to the faithful an opportunity to encounter the risen Christ. For a number of reasons, it is also on this day that the Christian faithful can experience most profoundly their being Church. Their observance of this day distinguishes them from all others. In the early times, the Christians were called by the non-Christian people around them as “the people of Sunday” which also indicates how they observed Sunday. Sunday is the one day of the week when they gathered as Church in order to listen to God’s word and partake of the broken bread, and thereby experience as a community of faith the sacramental presence of the risen Lord. Even today, for a parish community, “none is as vital or as community-forming as the Sunday celebration of the Lord’s Day and his Eucharist.” The Sunday observance is therefore essential to their being Church.

In 1998, St. Pope John Paul II, in his Apostolic Letter Dies Domini, called attention to the alarming decline in the observance of Sunday as a day of rest and worship. “Changes in socioeconomic conditions,” he pointed out, “have often led to profound modifications of social behavior and hence of the character of Sunday. The custom of the “weekend” has become more widespread, a weekly period of respite, spent perhaps far from home and often involving participation in cultural, political or sporting activities which are usually held on free days.” For indeed, the age-long symbols of Sunday like the joyful ringing of Church bells, the jampacked churches, the wearing of the Sunday best, and the Sunday family meal and recreation have waned considerably, especially in the more affluent countries. In the Philippines, the typical Sunday scenario may not be as alarming. Parish churches and parish halls still teem with activities. Catholic traditions associated with Sunday still abound, albeit not as much as before. But as elsewhere in the world, the Church in the Philippines cannot afford to be complacent lest the fundamental meaning of Sunday be lost in the consciousness of the faithful and eventually become merely part of a ‘weekend’ relegated to a time of simple rest and relaxation. The exhortation of the Constitution on the liturgy can never be overemphasized: Sunday, the day of the Lord, “should be proposed to the devotion of the faithful”.

That Christ rose again from the dead on the “first day” of the week is a tradition that is rooted in Gospel testimo nies and in the life of the early Church. Continued reference to Sunday as the “first day of the week” until our time implies that we begin every week professing our faith in the mystery of Christ’s resurrection. Our weekly existence should be inspired and stimulated by our commemoration of the resurrection of Christ. Our life, work, prayer, and personal interactions in the entire week should derive meaning and inspiration from Christ’s resurrection. St. Paul’s words are appropriate in this regard: “If Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain…If for this life only, we have hoped in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied”.

As each day begins with the celebration of the resurrection at lauds which is the first hour of the liturgical day, each week too begins with the celebration of the resurrection on Sunday, the first day of the week. In the early hours of the morning we celebrate Christ’s resurrection before we start the day, so that our thoughts and actions will be bathed in the light of this great mystery of faith. Similarly, every first day of the week, that is every Sunday, we celebrate the Eucharist to commemorate Christ’s resurrection so that it will direct and inspire that course of the entire week.

There are only seven days in a week and Sunday has been called the “first day”. But as well as calling it the “first day”, the early Fathers also loved to refer to Sunday as the “eight day”—the one that follows the seventh. The Constitution on Liturgy mentions it again in its description of Sunday. The eighth day can signify the extension of the weekly cycle outside the temporal sphere, thereby alluding to the beginning of a new reality. What is meant by Sunday as the “eight day” is that on this day we are given the chance to break away from the cycle normal life and activity, in order to enter, as it were, into the realm of eternity. On Sunday, the risen Lord appears to us, and raises us up from the routine of daily life to the joyful feast of his resurrection. Sunday gives us a glimpse of what awaits us in eternity. Hence, Sunday observance becomes a foretaste of eternal joy. By our celebration of Sunday we profess our faith in the existence of life beyond the present one. At the same time, we affirm by it that we Christians are no longer enslaved by evil and that we are free children of God who must rise above the sinful condition of humankind. Sunday becomes the sign of our Christian hope amidst a world terrorized by forces of evil.

Because of the immediate human concerns that grip the Christian people and the world (war, terrorism, calamities, poverty, sickness, injustice, oppression, and so on) our attention is often drawn toward what is seemingly a hopeless reality. Thus we tend to put aside the other aspect of Christianity, namely HOPE: hope for a better world and hope of possessing already in this world a foretaste of eternal happiness. This is what Sunday as the “eight day” is able to assure us— that for those who believe in Christ there is more to life than this present misery. Gathered around the Sunday Eucharist, we engage in “a kind of exercise of desire’, receiving a foretaste of the joy of the new heavens and new earth. St. Augustine has a beautiful expression of this renewing and hope – bearing meaning of Sunday as the “eighth day”, aside from its being the “first”: “So the day which was first will also be the eighth, so that the first life might not be done away, but rather made eternal.”

It was a cause of rejoicing for the Christians in the fourth century when a law was passed so that on the “day of the sun” everyone should refrain from work, except those whose families will go hungry without that day’s wage. With this legislation by the Emperor Constantine Christians could then celebrate the Lord’s day freely in common worship and prayer. Even after the fall of the Empire, the precept on Sunday rest was kept by the Church, for it would be “difficult for Christians to keep Sunday holy if they do not have enough free time. “Sunday can hardly be a joyful day of celebration of Christ’s resurrection if a respite from the usual work and toil of the week is not built into it. Caught up in oppressive working conditions and unregulated working hours, one can easily lose sight of the higher needs of his or her person, including the need to commune with the Creator and to recreate in the company of loved ones. Mindful of the vulnerability of the poor and the working class to injustice and exploitation by capitalistic societies, Pope Leo XIII in his Encyclical Rerum Novarum made his point about the Sunday rest as a right of workers which the State must guarantee and protect.

Sunday as a day of rest, moreover, places the various concerns of men and women in the proper perspective. Pause from work and other activities on this day in order to commune with God and loved ones acknowledges that material things and secular pursuits are not absolute values but are meant to serve one’s relationship with God, with people, and with the rest of creation. In his encyclical Laudato Si’ Pope Francis speaks of Sunday as a day that is meant to “heal our relationships with God, with ourselves, with others and with the world. Sunday rest and participation in the Sunday Eucharist give to our work and activities of the week “a dimension of receptivity and gratuity which is quite different from mere inactivity. Sunday rest and the Sunday Eucharist safeguard our work and various engagements from falling into “empty activism” and from becoming mere instruments for the pursuit of personal gain to the detriment of all else”. “Rest,” the Holy Father continues, “opens our eyes to the larger picture and gives us renewed sensitivity to the rights of others. And so the day of rest, centered on the Eucharist, sheds its light on the whole week, and motivates us to greater concern for nature and the poor.

The liturgy constitution, in consideration of the pre-eminence of Sunday, makes an earnest appeal that the Lord’s day be proposed to the piety of the faithful and taught to them so that it may become in fact a day of joy and of freedom from work,” in short, a day of rest. Christians in affluent countries perhaps can afford to make Sunday a day of rest and recreation, and they do. Financial and economic security allows them the luxury to make holy the Lord’s day by going to Sunday Service, resting and engaging in some recreational activities whether individually or as a family. However, greater is the number of those who have to work even on Sunday lest their families go hungry on that day. In Catholic Philippines, many of our parishes schedule early morning Masses on Sunday, as early as 4 o’clock, for the benefit of these Catholic faithful who have to go to work but who make it a point to participate in Sunday Mass before going to work.

What the liturgy Constitution considered to be of primary importance regarding the observance of Sunday is the celebration of the Sunday Eucharist. The council did not intend to make Sunday rest an absolute norm especially in consideration of conditions of poverty that force a great majority of the Catholic faithful, those in our country for example, to work even on Sunday. It helps to recall that Constantine’s law in the fourth century on the observance of Sunday as a civil holiday favored the Christians participation in the Sunday Eucharist while allowing the farmer and laborers to work without hindrance. Regarding this matter, then, the Church rightly assumes a sympathetic disposition toward those who live a handto- mouth existence and hence do not have means nor the opportunity for rest and recreation. Rather than impose an obligatory stoppage from work on those who need to work for their family upkeep even on Sundays, the Church asks those who are better off to “be mindful of their sisters and brothers who have the same needs and the same rights [to rest], yet cannot do it because of poverty and misery”.