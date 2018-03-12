NEWS
Monday, March 12, 2018
Dumaguete city to build two bridges at P100M
Negros Chronicle
March 12, 2018
Teachers to get due pay increase
City to discipline unruly foreigners
Convention, shows, events our kind of tourism here | DumaGeTmE
Duterte warns Maute recruitment in Visayas
Dumaguete City finished 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018
Negros Chronicle
March 6, 2018
Ouster for unqualified DCWD employees?
Negros Chronicle
March 4, 2018
Tricycle operators oppose mandatory union
Negros Chronicle
March 4, 2018
Noreco 2 should explain its electric rate increase
Negros Chronicle
March 4, 2018
Strategic Barrio Water Reservoirs
Ely Dejaresco
March 4, 2018
