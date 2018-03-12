25.5 C
Dumaguete, PH
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Advertisement -
Home News Breaking

Breaking

Latest

Dumaguete City finished 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018

Negros Chronicle -
DCWD employees Dumaguete

Ouster for unqualified DCWD employees?

Negros Chronicle -
PO2 Roderick Maquinta EJK Victim Dumaguete

PO2 Roderick Maquinta EJK victim?

Negros Chronicle -
sex dens spa lodging houses in Dumaguete

Dumaguete lodgings, spas used as sex dens?

Negros Chronicle -
Car Towing in Dumaguete not Clamping

City eyes car towing not clamping

Negros Chronicle -
123...18Page 1 of 18

FOLLOW US

7,150FansLike
592FollowersFollow
263FollowersFollow

CHEAPEST HOTELS



Booking.com

© Powered by Ako Philippines