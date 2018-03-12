25.5 C
Dumaguete City Water District

Politics, nepo spirits possess Water District

Ely Dejaresco -
Barangay Tanods in Dumaguete City DILG

Senior barangay tanods will be retired, replaced: DILG

Negros Chronicle -
Mercado De Bais Fire Hazard Bais City

Mercado De Bais: a fire hazard?

Negros Chronicle -
Community Drug Rehabilitation Program Dumaguete

Community-based drug rehabilitation program eyed

Dems Rey Demecillo -
PDP Laban Oath-taking in Bacong, Negros Oriental

Speaker Alvarez swear-in 5500 new PDP Laban members

Negros Chronicle -
