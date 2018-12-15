Cayabyab concert ushers Christmas in Dumaguete

NewsCayabyab concert ushers Christmas in DumagueteBy Negros Chronicle - December 15, 2018Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Newly minted National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab performs at the free Christmas Concert in the City Hall Quadrangle with the Old Presidencia (currently undergoing restoration work) as the backdrop. Dumagueteños expressed gratitude to Mr. Cayabyab, his vivacious singers and promising local performers for showcasing their talents to the delight of the huge crowd to usher the Christmas season. The Light Up of the Christmas Tree and Lanterns under the theme “All Creatures Great and Small” was created by graduates of Foundation University Fine Arts.