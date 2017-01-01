Cebu invites Sandurot to Sinulog competition

After several years, Dumaguete City’s Sandurot contingent, has been invited to join the highly acclaimed Sinulog grand parade on January 15, 2017.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Ricardo R. Ballesteros extends the invitation on behalf of the City Government of Cebu as it promises national and international exposure for the Sandurot dancers.

In a letter to Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo, Ballesteros assured Dumaguete that its participation will help promote the city’s tourism especially that Sinulog attracts increasing number of local and foreign tourists every year.

Remollo has expressed interest to send the approximately 400-man Sandurot delegation to join the Sinulog competition if only to drive home the message for young people that culture and the arts offer manifold opportunities and to inspire them to strive hard to become world-class performers.

It was reported that if Dumaguete confirms its participation, Cebu will provide a subsidy of P 300,000.00. Nevertheless, the city government will have to make sure that its participation will be in accordance to pertinent rules and with full financial support.

Sinulog is considered “one of the country’s biggest pageantry of sights, sounds and color as it honors and pays homage to Senor Santo Nino.”