CEFBEX: ticket to ultimate food venture

Hailed as the Queen City of the South with good reason, Cebu City is home to a rich and vibrant culinary heritage and a burgeoning contemporary food scene that is doubtlessly informed by the region’s unique locale. Now on its 10th year, the Cebu Food and Beverage Exposition or simply CEFBEX, seeks to champion the region’s F&B scene with another mouth-watering installment that will surely evoke among discerning eaters and industry professionals a strong sense of enthusiasm and wonder for Cebu’s gastronomic pulse.

Aptly headlined as the “Ultimate Foodventure”, CEFBEX 2018 is determined to unleash the adventurous side of the Visayans when it comes to food. That is, by allowing them the opportunity to sample and taste the best of the local and global F&B market amid a relaxed, easygoing, and widely-festive environment.

Furthermore, CEFBEX is expected to once again serve up the widest showcase of the latest F&B trends as well as the tastiest and freshest goods from various F&B exhibitors. Apart from housing a plethora of F&B goods, products, and services, this year’s CEFBEX is truly intent on giving visitors a one-of-a-kind food show experience with its exciting line-up of pocket events and activities.

Each one conceived to captivate and engage the interest of foodies and industry professionals alike, this year’s crop of event highlights include the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Home Chef Edition and Interschool Division. Developed to serve as a notable platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their skills and talents in the kitchen, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup also offers show attendees an opportunity to witness the culinary heritage and prowess of Cebuanos in action.