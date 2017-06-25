Celebrate a Family Day

In May we celebrated Mother ’s Day, in June we honor our dads on Father’s Day. Why not in July, set aside a day for Family Day?

In my stateside family during my youthful years we looked at July 4, a US holiday, Independence Day, as the day of our grand family reunion. Relatives, near and distant, gathered at the Russell homestead in Russellville, Shrewsbury, Vermont, for a day of renewing acquaintances, games, fun, and feasting. Everybody brought something to eat or something to cook, so food was plentiful throughout the day. No gifts, no formalities, just make your own nametag and mingle, laugh, enjoy each other and create memories!

Children chased each other, mothers exclaimed on how the kids had grown over the last year, dads inspected the barns and the fields, teeners amused themselves as teeners most everywhere do. There were chess and checker challenges, soft ball games in the back lot. We looked forward to wading in the brook that chuckled nearby, constructing stony dams so we could splash in the shallow pools. The billiard table was set up in the garage and challenges were shouted out.

I remember Dad’s stepmother Chellie always served up dozens of watermelons that we had to consume down to the rinds because she gathered the rinds to make delicious watermelon pickles. There was usually always a contest among both young and old to see how far one could spit a watermelon seed!

After stuffing ourselves on the picnic lunch, things began to quiet down. Smaller children napped in their mothers’ laps, others found a vacant sofa or bed or carpet to have a few moments of shut-eye. Others wandered off to explore the woodland. The front lawn sprouted lawn chairs filled with parents and grandparents regaling each other with tales of their respective offspring, exchanging food recipes and healing herbal remedies, catching up on family happenings.

Such fun we had during the July 4 Russell Family Reunions. A time for forming and renewing loving and caring relationships … a time for healing hurts … a time for creating memories … a time for inculcating family traditions into the younger generations … a precious time for “being family” …

Whatever shape or form our families may take, if our homes are built on the firm foundation of love and caring, if we are always aware of the importance of the family, if we create opportunities to “be family”, then there is hope for the future.

The challenge of family and the social transformation that begins with us, personally, and in our families – this challenge is ours, yours and mine. So let’s have a Family Day sometime soon! And experience the joy of just “being family”.