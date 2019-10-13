“Celebrating World Sight Day”

VISION MATTERS

World Sight Day (Octo ber 10) is a very important day in the eye health calendar. Raising global awareness about eye health is its main agenda and it is celebrated annually. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), this year’s theme is “Universal Eye Health” and the key call to action is “Vision First”. There are 36 million people in the world who are blind, 217 million people suffer from moderate or severe distance vision impairment (MSVI), more than 75% of all blindness and MSVI are avoidable, 89% of vision impaired people live in low and middle-income countries. (IAPB Vision Atlas)

How do we establish a good eye health routine? It is recommended to have an eye health check or a comprehensive eye exam (CEE) with your local optometry clinic annually. During a CEE, the Registered Optometrist will examine both the inner and outer parts of your eyes, conducting several tests to make sure your eyes are healthy and no deterioration of vision. Most eye problems don’t have visible symptoms and this will often lead to late diagnosis and treatment. I am calling the attention to all readers out there that we should not take our vision for granted. Save your sight as we only have one pair of eyes.