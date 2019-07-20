Central MRF to begin construction soon (to segregate city’s garbage)

NewsCentral MRF to begin construction soon (to segregate city’s garbage)By Negros Chronicle - July 20, 2019Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp City engineers and their assistants mark the layout and borders of the proposed P7Million Central Materials Recovery Facility that will be constructed inside the 8-hectare City Ecological Park and Waste Processing Facility in Barangay Candau-ay. The central MRF resembles a large gymnasium that can accommodate several garbage trucks that will unload the trash to be sorted as recyclables, organic waste, and non-recyclables or residual wastes. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that once the MRF is completed, all the waste pickers from the present Candau-ay dumpsite will be relocated there upon the closure of the decades-old open pit.