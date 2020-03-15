Ceres: No ‘overcrowding’ amidst COVID-19 crisis

The Vallacar Transit Incorporated (Ceres Bus) has asked to riding public to refrain from boarding overcrowded buses.

This is in response to the recent directive of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) prohibiting overcrowding on public transport in line with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Vallacar Transit spokesperson Jade Seballos told the CHRONICLE that there’s a long standing company policy that forbids overcrowding of passengers in their buses. However, Seballos said there are many passengers who would insist on taking buses even if rebuked. “We don’t allow overcrowding but passengers would often insist for various reason,” said Seballos in a mix of English and Ilonggo.

Vallacar has about 3000 buses operating nationwide.

We ask the public to report overloaded buses to our ‘text connect’ hotlines where they can complain against erring personnel. She said very particular on overloading because this may result to accidents. Call 0917-890-2327

She said they’ve been strictly following government directives to ensure the safety of the ridding public as one of the biggest public transportation provider in the Visayas and Mindanao.

VTI has also implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 in their units by disinfecting buses before and after deployment. Hospital grade sanitizers has also been placed in their terminals for public use.

Ceres Terminals with its over 3000 buses throughout the country is also kept clean, round the clock, especially metal chairs where passenger’s often spend their time, waiting for their ride.

“The entire premises of our terminal are kept clean. Because our president, Leo Rey Yanson is very particular on cleanliness,” Seballos said.

VTI also tried to purchase protective mask to be given free to their passengers and employees but could not find enough supply. “We wanted to distribute (masks) but naay limitations kay ang supply kuwang kaayo.”

They are also keeping extra watch on passengers coming from Metro Manila where most of the COVID-19 cases are reported.

Last Tuesday, March 10, 2020, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra reminded operators, drivers, and kondoktor to strictly avoid overcrowding on all Public Utility Vehicles. “We are actually telling the operators, lalong-lalo na sinasabihan namin iyong mga driver na hindi na puwede iyon siksikan.” – Ryan J. Sorote